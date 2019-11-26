Launching in September 2021, Cruise of Thrones has two itineraries to choose from, an eight-day or 16-day experience, both on board the Celebrity Edge cruise ship.

Follow in the footsteps of John Snow and the Crows and opt for the Northern cruise which sails through Iceland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, where you’ll recognise landscapes as seen at Winterfell and The Wall.

Alternatively, you can live like the Lannisters and visit King’s Landing on the Southern cruise, which ports in Spain, Malta and Croatia.

If you opt for the longer 16-day cruise you get to see all destinations, plus a stop near Bilbao, Spain – where you can see the Steps of Dragonstone.

The cruise itself is in no way associated with the TV show, HBO or George R.R. Martin, and prices start from US$5130 per person.

