Vintage-look side table

Gather your supplies

Solid timber side table

Dulux Duramax High Performance Enamel Gloss Endless Dusk

Dulux Duramax Crackle Effect White

Dulux Duramax Semi Gloss Clear Coat

You’ll also need

Fine-grit sandpaper (P320-P400 Grade)

Sanding block

Slean cloth

Drop sheet or newspaper.

Notes

1. So you feel super confident when it comes to painting your piece of furniture, practice the following process on a spare piece of timber first.

2. Dulux Duramax products are available from Bunnings Warehouse and other hardware stores.

Here’s how

Step 1

Using sandpaper wrapped around sanding block, lightly sand surfaces of timber side table. Wipe away dust with cloth.

Stop 2

Spread out drop sheet or newspaper in a well-ventilated area, then place table on top.

Step 3

Holding can upright 15–25cm from surface, spray table with Dulux Duramax Gloss Endless Dusk. Use smooth, even strokes parallel to the surface. Apply 2–3 light coats until desired coverage is achieved. You should see a smooth gloss surface. Let dry after each coat, waiting 2 hours after final coat.

Step 4

Holding can upright, 15–25cm from surface, spray table with Dulux Duramax Crackle Effect. Use smooth, even strokes. Apply in a single coat (not multiple light coats). In 3–5 minutes the crackle effect will become visible. Let dry for 2 hours.

Pro painting tips!

To achieve a smaller crackle, apply one light coat. For a larger crackle, use a single heavier coat. Do not back over areas that have already been coated for longer than 15 seconds.

Step 5

Spray table with Dulux Duramax Gloss Clear Coat. Let dry, then remove from drop sheet and avoid placing heavy objects on the coated area for at least 24 hours.