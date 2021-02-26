Don't rip out your Australian gum trees - they look natural in a Japanese-style setting Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

Japanese pruning techniques

Karikomi

The shrub, quite often a rhododendron, is clipped so the top is round, and the sides go straight to the ground. O’Karikomi is a similar shape but made from several plants. Use garden shears.

Tamamono

Shrubs, such as azaleas, are clipped into several individual semi-spherical shapes to resemble clusters of rocks or a billow of clouds. They are symmetrical and ideally with the widest part of the sphere sloping down to the ground. Use hand snips.

Niwaki

Also known as cloud pruning, this a long-term project that involves shaping a small evergreen garden tree, such as a cotoneaster, into shapes that suit your garden. It means regularly removing offshoots along the branches that will make the foliage too dense or will not suit your desired shape. Use pruners.

Elements of a Japanese garden

Any Japanese garden has water, representing streams running into lakes, then the ocean. You can make a small pond or use a large container Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

Sculpting shrubs and trees creates harmony between other elements in the garden, such as rocks and water Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

When available space is tight, you can create a miniature garden using bonsai cultivation techniques, to end up with small trees growing in containers that mimic full-size trees Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

The aim of a Japanese garden is to create a peaceful ambience. Don't forget to include rocks - in the water and on land Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

Plant crepe myrtles because the flowers look like Japanese spring blossoms but they come out in summer. Bonus! Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

Niwaki pruning of a black pine, which can reach 30m, keeps its height down Gary Lynch/Cowra Japanese Garden

Borrow these Japanese garden tips for your garden

Trim dense, evergreen bushes into shapes that represent rolling hills.

Keep some plantings low so you can see through garden layers.

Allow plants to be seen from various vantage points.

You don’t need to limit yourself to Japanese plants. Other exotics or Australian natives are also suitable.

A water feature creates a calming effect, and attracts local wildlife, especially birds.

Visit Cowra Japanese Garden

Where Ken Nakajima Place, Cowra, Central West NSW

Open Every day except Christmas Day

Cost $15 adults, $13 pensioners, $8 children 5-12, $40 families

More info: cowragarden.com.au

