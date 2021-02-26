Japanese pruning techniques
Karikomi
The shrub, quite often a rhododendron, is clipped so the top is round, and the sides go straight to the ground. O’Karikomi is a similar shape but made from several plants. Use garden shears.
Tamamono
Shrubs, such as azaleas, are clipped into several individual semi-spherical shapes to resemble clusters of rocks or a billow of clouds. They are symmetrical and ideally with the widest part of the sphere sloping down to the ground. Use hand snips.
Niwaki
Also known as cloud pruning, this a long-term project that involves shaping a small evergreen garden tree, such as a cotoneaster, into shapes that suit your garden. It means regularly removing offshoots along the branches that will make the foliage too dense or will not suit your desired shape. Use pruners.
Elements of a Japanese garden
Borrow these Japanese garden tips for your garden
- Trim dense, evergreen bushes into shapes that represent rolling hills.
- Keep some plantings low so you can see through garden layers.
- Allow plants to be seen from various vantage points.
- You don’t need to limit yourself to Japanese plants. Other exotics or Australian natives are also suitable.
- A water feature creates a calming effect, and attracts local wildlife, especially birds.
Visit Cowra Japanese Garden
Where Ken Nakajima Place, Cowra, Central West NSW
Open Every day except Christmas Day
Cost $15 adults, $13 pensioners, $8 children 5-12, $40 families
More info: cowragarden.com.au
For more gardening stories, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!
You might also like:
How to create a Japanese garden