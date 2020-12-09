1. Multi-use spaces

Whether you created a home office out of underused space or corners in your home, or you simply turned your bedroom into a two-in-one, there was no right way to work from home.

2. Warm colours

This year saw an (unsurprising) rise in warm, comforting neutral colours. These tones worked simultaneously to soothe our moods and brighten our homes in 2020 with everything from terracotta, mustard, lemon and muted green tones being embraced.

3. Wallpaper

In perhaps an attempt at escapism, many people adopted the quirky, decorative wallpaper trend. Nature proved to be the biggest seller, with people turning their walls into holiday retreats like tropical beaches, jungles and rose gardens.

4. Wellness

Although wellness was on the rise pre-pandemic, it has well and truly skyrocketed ever since the crisis emerged, with people purchasing everything from steam rooms to yoga and massage equipment for their homes.

5. Feel-good fabrics

Another way people self-soothed during lockdown was by purchasing plush furniture in soft, comforting materials like velvets, bouclé, and tweed.

6. At-home entertaining

With a year of restrictions on entertainment and hospitality venues, many people turned to upgrading their dining spaces so they could have a formal, spacious experience at home with an emphasis on connecting with friends and family.

