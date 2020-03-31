When can you leave your home?

To help stop the spread of COVID-19 you must stay at home, unless you are going to:

work and education, where you can’t work remotely.

shop for food and essentials.

medical needs.

exercising outdoors, avoiding contact with other people.

existing rules around 10 people at funerals and 5 people at weddings still apply.

providing care or support to another individual in a place other than your home.

Additionally, Australians are permitted to leave home for the essentials, such as:

moving house, donating blood, legal obligations and accessing public services such as Centrelink.

attending barbers and hairdressers is allowed, but the four square metre rule per person must be strictly observed and personal contact during the patron’s visit should be minimised where possible.

As at 6:30am on 31 March 2020, there have been 4,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 266 new cases since 6:30am yesterday. Of the 4,359 confirmed cases in Australia, 18 have died from COVID-19. More than 230,000 tests have been conducted across Australia. Department of Health

If you go out, you must:

stay 1.5 metres away from other people at all times.

wash your hands as soon as you get home.

What is banned?

All international travel is banned.

Domestic travel is to be avoided.

Public gatherings with more than 2 people except for: for members of the same household, or where the gathering is essential for work or education.

NSW COVID-19 cases of of March 30, 2020. NSW Health

What public or community spaces are banned?

The new laws passed 30th March 2020 under the Public Health Act have now closed or altered the operational services of many food and gathering places. For example:

pubs and registered clubs are closed to the public, however, they can serve takeaway food, or provide meals and beverages for people to consume in their motel room or accommodation.

food courts can serve takeaway food to be consumed outside shopping centres.

business premises that are banned include spas, nail salons, beauty salons, waxing salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlours or massage parlours, auction houses and betting agencies.

markets are banned unless they predominantly sell food.

parks, beaches.

For the latest Government advice on Coronavirus:

If you are concerned about the health and safety of yourself, family or friends, you can find government advice on Coronavirus and a 24 hour government help line for Coronavirus at 1800 020 080

Or visit the latest Government assisted Financial Support for individuals, households, business and more.

