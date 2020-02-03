Food Standards Australia and New Zealand has issued immediate food recalls for several pesto sauce varieties which contain undeclared allergens.

The Remano Basil Pesto 190g and the Remano Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto 190g sauce varieties from Aldi with all Best Before dates are currently being recalled as the German retailer fears that peanuts, which are not allergens declared on the label, may be present in the products.