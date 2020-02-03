It seems like pesto sauce is having a bad week, because several other varieties of pesto sauces from Coles, IGA and Woolworths are also being recalled due to the presence of undeclared peanuts.
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand has also issued recalls for Providore Italian Tomatoes and Grana Padano Cheese Pesto, which has been available at Woolworths stores nationally, and Coles Italia Pesto Al Basilico Basil Pesto available from Coles Supermarkets nationally, and Sacla Italia brand classic basil pesto and sun-dried tomato basil pesto which has been for sale at Coles, Woolworths and IGA supermarkets online and in stores nationally.
The sauce varieties have been available for purchase in NSW, ACT, VIC, SA, WA and QLD, and anyone with a peanut allergy or intolerance is advised not to eat the products, but return them to their nearest Aldi, Woolworths, IGA or Coles store for a full refund.