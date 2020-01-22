Apparently, research conducted by Coles discovered that 54% of Australians would eat a lamington-flavoured bun, so the grocer went ahead and made the mashup creation.

Coles

Using the unique flavour profile of the Australian lamington, the limited edition Coles Lamington Hot Cross Buns are made with chocolate, studded with milk chocolate chips, toasted shaved coconut chunks and bursts of soft raspberry jellies.

Best served toasted and slathered in butter, Coles customers can tuck into the exciting new twist on an Aussie classic available now at more than 700 stores across the country.

Coles

Available from today, the Coles Lamington Hot Cross Buns are $3.50 for a 4-pack and join the classic range including Coles’ CHOICE recommended 2019 traditional 100% Aussie fruit; award-winning chocolate; apple & cinnamon and fruit-free hot cross buns, as well as gluten-free traditional and chocolate varieties.

You might also like:

BHG's best ever lamington recipes

Woolworths release darrel Lea hot cross bun range