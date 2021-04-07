Coles General Manager for Non-Food, Jonathan Torr, says the collection is designed to help shoppers style their homes for less, “The range is completely coordinated so, as part of their everyday grocery shop, customers can decorate their homes with pieces they know will work beautifully together.”

The collection will be available at select Coles' stores only.

Our top picks from the Coles homewares range:

Coles

Etched planter pots on wooden legs, $6.99 each

Up your indoor plant game with a set of stylish new planter pots. These stylish pots feature a Scandinavian-inspired silhouette and contemporary, decorative etching. Perfect for styling succulents, monsteras and peperomia.

Coles

Set of three glass vases $9.99

Bring colour and delight to a room with a fun trio of posy vases. Perfect for displaying flowers picked on a morning walk, or fresh from the garden. You'll be glad you picked this set up come springtime when wattle is in bloom.

Vanilla-scented candles, $6.99 each

To warm your home in the cooler months, you might consider changing over to warm winter sheets, buying a new set of throw rugs, or getting a fire pit. But don't forget about warming fragrances too. Vanilla is a rich, classic scent that will make any room seem instantly cosy.

Coles

Lantern with glass done, $9.99 (candle included)

A lantern is a great addition to a home inspired by Hamptons style. This objet d'art will look lovely styled on a bookshelf, on top of a console or on a bedside table - the possibilities are endless.

Faux fiddle leaf fig, $49.99

Ah, the fiddle-leaf fig. Beloved by stylists and Instagram influencers alike, yet so difficult to keep happy. If you've tried your best but can't quite manage to keep a fiddle leaf fig alive, this faux version is for you.

For more information on the collection, visit Coles.