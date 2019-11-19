The Coles drip cake

Featuring a ganache drip and available in both vanilla and chocolate frosting, it’s set to rival the Coles mud cake as the most "hacked" product of the year.

The $4 mud cake has generated a cult following on Facebook, with thousands of fans sharing photos of their own hacked creations using fondant, icing, lollies, chocolates and macarons.

The Coles drip cake "hacked' with chocolates, berries and macarons

Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted awards program which recognises product innovation and serves as a shortcut for shoppers, helping them to save time and money.

Coles Chief Executive Commercial and Express Greg Davis said that Coles strives to inspire customers with great value and innovation with its Own Brand products.

“The Coles Drip Cake range is a perfect example of providing value and making life easier for our customers. We’ve developed a product that’s delicious, fantastic quality and great value but also can act as a blank canvas for customers to create their own masterpiece for any special occasion without breaking the bank," he said.

Other Coles products to take out an award at Product of the Year include: