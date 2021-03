Time to upgrade your well-worn pots and pans? Coles' latest collectable might be just what you're looking for.

The seven-piece collectable set is MasterChef-approved and includes a casserole dish, steamer, stock pot, stir fry pan, saucepan and two non-stick frypans.

As of March 24, the products can be redeemed using ‘Cookware Credits’, which customers will earn every time they scan their Flybuys and spend over $20. Starting from 40 credits per item, customers can collect the MasterChef cookware.

If you don’t want to wait for your points to accumulate, Coles is also offering a half-pay system where you can cash out half of the required points and pay the remaining yourself.