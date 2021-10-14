Coles sourcing manager James Vercoe and Coles development chef and ambassador Michael Weldon

The focus this year is on ready-made dishes, clever short-cuts and festive food that requires little preparation – but still makes a statement on the Christmas table.

Take for instance, Coles’ award-winning crackling ham rib rack roast. Forget about scoring fat and making your own glaze – all you need to do is season it and slide it in the oven along with a pre-cut mix of vegetables to roast.

A fine feast

Other highlights from the Coles Christmas 2021 range includes:

Chef-inspired canapes including mac & cheese bites with BBQ pulled beef and cheeseburger spring rolls.

Creative starters

Local and international specialty cheese including a British classic 6 months aged red Leicester, an organic Australian washed rind cheese, a Spanish truffle cheese and a Yorkshire Wensleydale and cranberries.

For your cheeseboard

Hot smoked salmon with maple glaze that has been smoked over beechwood and is ready to eat.

A Hunter Valley fresh turkey breast, tied and formed into an easy-to-carve cushion shape and filled with a rich truffled mushroom risotto stuffing.

Mirror glaze Belgian chocolate mousse desserts

Coles' Christmas trifles

Dessert is also a decadent affair, with ready-made trifles, puddings, ice-cream, chocolates and sweets. Perhaps the most impressive are the two new Belgian chocolate mousse desserts, both enrobed in a delightful mirror glaze. With their Insta-ready good looks and enticing flavour profiles, they wouldn't look out of place in a Parisian patisserie.

The Christmas range will be hitting Coles shelves and online over the coming weeks.

