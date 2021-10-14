The focus this year is on ready-made dishes, clever short-cuts and festive food that requires little preparation – but still makes a statement on the Christmas table.
Take for instance, Coles’ award-winning crackling ham rib rack roast. Forget about scoring fat and making your own glaze – all you need to do is season it and slide it in the oven along with a pre-cut mix of vegetables to roast.
Other highlights from the Coles Christmas 2021 range includes:
- Chef-inspired canapes including mac & cheese bites with BBQ pulled beef and cheeseburger spring rolls.
- Local and international specialty cheese including a British classic 6 months aged red Leicester, an organic Australian washed rind cheese, a Spanish truffle cheese and a Yorkshire Wensleydale and cranberries.
- Hot smoked salmon with maple glaze that has been smoked over beechwood and is ready to eat.
- A Hunter Valley fresh turkey breast, tied and formed into an easy-to-carve cushion shape and filled with a rich truffled mushroom risotto stuffing.
Dessert is also a decadent affair, with ready-made trifles, puddings, ice-cream, chocolates and sweets. Perhaps the most impressive are the two new Belgian chocolate mousse desserts, both enrobed in a delightful mirror glaze. With their Insta-ready good looks and enticing flavour profiles, they wouldn't look out of place in a Parisian patisserie.
The Christmas range will be hitting Coles shelves and online over the coming weeks.
You might also like:
Woolies release Christmas desserts using native Australian ingredients
The best artificial Christmas trees to buy this year