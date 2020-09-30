Not only do they look fabulous, they are biodegradable so this project has the tick of approval from Mother Nature, too. For a twist on this version, you may also wish to drill holes in each side of the shells, close to the top edge, and attach string to make hanging planters. Have a go!
Psst... plant a few of these with the kids this weekend and get their hands in the garden — they’ll love watching their miniature worlds grow!
If you enjoyed that and want to turn another everyday item into a tiny garden then try this Terrarium in a Jar.
