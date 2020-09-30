If you’re a lover of fresh coconuts and already buy them from the grocer, don’t throw away the shells! Cut in half, they can become quirky plant containers for your garden.

Here's how

Step 1 Using your drill, carefully bore a drainage hole in the centre of each half-shell.

Step 2 Fill the coconut shells with special succulent and cactus potting mix (available from your local nursery or garden centre).

Step 3 Then plant with succulents, and you're done! Ta-da!