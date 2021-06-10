Before: An old-fashioned dark brown unit.

After: A modern coastal-style unit fit for any beach-side home.

What inspired your project?

I wanted to create a coastal design piece as this is one of my favourite styles. I live near the beach and my home has a coastal vibe, so I wanted to create something to fit into that style.

When I found the TV unit on marketplace, I instantly had my vision and I knew I could make it work. For me it was the perfect style for this TV unit and for my home.

Have you made many things before?

I have been upcycling furniture for three years now and started with my own dark bedroom furniture. I shared my projects on my personal Facebook page with friends, which then lead to others wanting to have pieces done. I did this in between my part time job but in February last year I was made redundant due to company changes. So, I decided to focus on this as a full-time business.

I love that so many people out there are wanting to save on landfill and have their old furniture upcycled. I also enjoy advising others with tips on how to do their own pieces.

Biggest challenges?

It was a lot of sanding and hand sanding, which required patience and it was also my first time using natural rattan. I have never fitted natural rattan before, so it was a process of ensuring that the rattan had been soaked in water for approximately 30 mins prior to fitting, to allow easy movement for placement.

Budget breakdown

The unit was from Marketplace, rattan was from Cane and Wood Emporium and everything else came from Bunnings. The total cost came to $130.

DIY process