"Thank you to whomever shared the $1.50 Aldi stain remover as a hack for shower screens. Teamed with Kmart magic erasers, our showers are sparkling. Also worked a treat on our grout," enthused one fan on Facebook.

But the stain remover is not the only Aldi cleaning product getting rave reviews on social media.

One mum said that she cleaned her daughter's show with Aldi dishwashing liquid and vinegar: "No scrubbing, it was amazing," she said.

She explained that she used a 750ml spray bottle and filled it with one-third dishwashing liquid and the rest with white vinegar.

"I sprayed it on, went about my business for an hour or so and then just wiped it clean," she said.

