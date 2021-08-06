Vacuum it

Vacuum your mattress every month or so, or every time you change the sheets if you or your family members have severe allergies. Use the softest setting (carpet or rugs), and run the vacuum very slowly over the mattress so it has time to inhale the dust and dust mites. Break out the crevice tool for the edges. If you can, flip your mattress afterwards to avoid sagging in particular areas.

Use bicarb soda

Everyone's best cleaning tool, bicarb soda, makes a return in the bedroom. If your mattress isn’t smelling too fresh, clean it naturally in a couple of simple steps. Firstly, sprinkle with bicarb soda and leave it to sit for 10 minutes before vacuuming. Bicarb naturally neutralises odours - say than ten times fast.

Beat it annually

Bring it out into the sun once a year, brace it against the wall and beat it with a broom on both sides. Airing out your mattress outside for a few hours will freshen it and the sun's rays will naturally kill bacteria. Just make sure it doesn’t rain as your mattress will be too heavy to move!

While you have the mattress removed, vacuum the box spring, too. Lightly spritz the mattress with straight distilled white vinegar to help kill bacteria and mold and discourage dust mites.

Slay stains

Treat any stain immediately. The longer liquids sit in a mattress, the likelier they are to foster mould and mildew growth.

Try the shaving cream method:

What you’ll need:

Shaving cream

Water

White vinegar

What to do:

Apply shaving foam and leave for 15 minutes. Wipe with a solution of equal parts water and vinegar. If the stain has lifted give the bed a quick vacuum otherwise try our stubborn stain remedy.

For stubborn or old stains try this:

What you’ll need:

Bicarb Soda

Hydrogen peroxide

Liquid dish soap

Tea tree essential oils

What to do:

Mix together bicarb soda, hydrogen peroxide, and a dollop of liquid dish soap. Lightly dab onto the stain using a clean rag and leave it to dry before vacuuming.

Other helpful solutions for common mattress stains:

Blood: A 50-50 hydrogen peroxide-water solution.

Urine, faecal matter, or vomit: An enzyme cleaner (use before trying other methods, as residue from other cleaners, will kill the enzymes before they can work.)

Other hacks

Freshen Fast

Use a mixture of cornstarch and baking soda to remove smells – simply shake them onto the mattress, let sit for a few hours, then vacuum.

Sheet Strategy

When washing sheets, strip the bed in the morning and don't put new sheets on until evening. This will give your mattress extra time to air.

Pad It

Remember, mattress toppers aren't just for comfort, they make your mattress easier to keep clean!

Go Pro

For serious stains, consider calling a mattress-cleaning professional. Look for someone who will clean with steam rather than using chemicals, and it helps to pre-treat the stains yourself with natural products.