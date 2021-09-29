Getty

How to grow

Most chrysanthemum propagation is done by dividing older plants. To propagate your own, carefully de-pot the plants in spring as their new shoots start to appear. But before replanting remove all dead or diseased parts.

Aspect

Chrysanthemums need plenty of sunshine to grow. Look for sunny spots in your garden that do have protection from wind.

Climate

Chrysanthemums grow best in cool to mild temperatures but will still grow in the milder subtropics.

Getty

Soil

It’s essential to ensure good drainage as chrysanthemums don’t like having wet feet. They thrive in almost any soil type which you can improve with compost or other organic matter. If growing in containers opt for a premium potting mix.

Water

Water the soil well in summer but as chrysanthemums are susceptible to mildew, they need to be kept dry. Its also recommended to water the soil in the morning not the evening.

Fertiliser

Feed them with a liquid fertiliser every six weeks to encourage blooms.

Maintenance

Snails, slugs and aphids love chrysanthemums. They’re easy to remove by hand, but if the number of aphids gets out of control, spray them with an organic horticultural oil.

For a bush that has lots of flowers, pinch out growing tips when plants are 20cm tall.

To produce big blooms, if the bush produces lots of buds, remove some of the buds as the blooms will be smaller.

If you overwater the leaves, they may get rust and develop small yellow pimples. Remove the affected leaves or, if it’s serious, use a copper or sulphate spray.

Getty

Where to plant chrysanthemums in your garden

As a shrub in your front garden, chrysanthemums will welcome you with its bright blooms as you walk up your path. Get one chrysanthemum and you’ll want more – in colours that range from pure white to deepest burgundy, mellow yellow to boldest bronze, palest pink to riotous red, and cream to lime green. Then there are the shapes, ranging from complex curls of petals to the simplest daisy. All of which spell happiness on a stick.

Chrysanthemums make an excellent bedding plant and can be grown in the ground almost anywhere. Just remember to avoid clay or sandy soil.

Getty

How to grow chrysanthemums in containers

Place in a well-lit position.

Water the potting mix, not the leaves.

Don’t overwater – an indoor plant doesn’t need as much as one in the garden.

Remove dead flowers and leaves.

The great thing about chrysanthemums given as flowering pot plants is that they can be cut back after they have flowered and planted into the garden.

