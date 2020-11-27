This year, Covid-19 has impacted all Aussies, but there’s no doubt Victorians have been the hardest hit, only recently emerging from the country’s longest period of lockdown. Through it all, the state’s incredible frontline workers and carers have kept on going, including the folks at Prahran Mission, who provided relief to those experiencing poverty, homelessness and economic disadvantage during the crisis.

Just like their fellow Melburnians, Adam, Karen, Melissa and Sam want to say a big thank you to Prahran Mission for their tireless work. They’re transforming a plain and boring concrete courtyard into a fun and inviting place for the workers at Prahran Mission and those they help.

For more information on Prahran Mission, head to unitingvictas.org.au.