Since we're well and truly past the halfway point of 2020, it's almost time to start looking ahead to the best part of the year, Christmas!

The Christmas Bush truly brings in the season, adding a bit of Christmas spirit to your garden with its dainty little sepals resembling sparkling lights, dappled all over the branches.

Like bougainvillea and poinsettia, the petals of the NSW Christmas bush (Ceratopetalum gummiferum) aren’t the brightest and most beautiful part of this plant, instead the vibrancy comes from the sepals that enlarge after flowering and become bright and bold in colour. After flowering in spring, the tree gradually starts to decorate itself turning a stunning scarlet red just before Christmas.