Katherine Jamison/aremediasyndication.com.au

Then consider different shapes and sizes to create interest. To make things easier, many brands have created co-ordinated sets for Christmas, with a variety of shapes, sizes, textures and colours. Think icicles, onion shapes and stars. And to really mix things up, you can get sets of novelty baubles, like miniature Santas.

For a more personalised look, you can then add individual tree ornaments to complement your baubles.

We've scoured the nation for Australia's best sets of baubles. Here are our 10 top picks for your dream Christmas tree.

1. Mercury glass adorned set of six ornaments in silver, $49, Pottery Barn

Introduce a touch of vintage to your tree with these mouth-blown silver mercury glass ornaments. Each one is handcrafted and made at a Fair Trade Certified factory.

Want vibrant look for your home this festive season? Mix things up and opt for these 3cm bauble to add small pops of colour to your tree - at a super-affordable price too.

Go for a playful candy-cane theme with this set of red and white baubles. This pack of 50 pieces includes medium and small sized baubles, as well as candy canes and stars to mix things up. Buy two or three packs for a large tree and you're done!

Want to make your tree extra merry this year? You can't go wrong with a set of gin baubles, each containing 300ml of floral-infused gin. Cheers!

If you love the idea of a snowy Christmas tree, a touch of blue and teal will add a touch of wintry colour. The onion shape also introduces a vintage vibe.

Want to create a mid-century modern style Christmas tree? You'll love this set of mouth-blown and hand-painted baubles, created in collaboration with Shiny-Brite.

Add a touch of sparkle in romantic rose gold to your tree with set of 20 baubles. The shatter-proof ornaments are available in ten colours, including black, silver and white. The pine-needle baubles contain (fake) snow and berries!

Do you have a Griffindor or Hufflepuff residing at home? Make your Christmas tree truly magical with a set of Harry Potter house crest baubles. Accio credit card!

These recycled paper decorations in gold and white would add a touch of glamour, pattern and texture to your tree. They're also a sustainable option as they are made with paper Ornaments made from paper derived from cotton offcuts from the manufacture of clothing.

Add a sense of fun to your tree with these jolly Santa drop baubles. They would work beautifully with a festive palette of red, white and silver.

