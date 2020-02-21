All you have to do is half-fill a glass bowl or large cup with water, zap it in the microwave for a minute or two until hot, then pour the water out. Place the bowl or jug over the block of butter for a few moments and – et voila! Softened butter without melting.

“Learned this little trick on Fab Life! How to soften, not melt, ya buttah,” says Chrissy on Instagram.

Apparently, this hack also works just by running a glass under hot water for a few second then placing it over a smaller amount of butter.

