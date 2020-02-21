WATCH: Want more genius food hacks? Watch the video below to learn how to perfectly poach an egg in a mug!
Whenever a recipe calls for softened butter, most of us pull a hard block from the fridge and pop it in the microwave for a few seconds. However, cooking enthusiast and model Chrossy Teigen has a better hack for this that won’t result in partially melted, partially softened lumps of butter.
Sharing the hack on her Instagram feed, Chrissy explains that she originally leant the trick from American daytime television show Fab Life.
All you have to do is half-fill a glass bowl or large cup with water, zap it in the microwave for a minute or two until hot, then pour the water out. Place the bowl or jug over the block of butter for a few moments and – et voila! Softened butter without melting.
“Learned this little trick on Fab Life! How to soften, not melt, ya buttah,” says Chrissy on Instagram.
Apparently, this hack also works just by running a glass under hot water for a few second then placing it over a smaller amount of butter.
You might also like:
Keep your cut avocado fresh with this lettuce leaf hack