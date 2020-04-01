The arrival of Easter means that supermarkets are filled with all sorts of delicious chocolate products, from hot cross buns to chocolate eggs and hot cross bun-flavoured ice cream, just to name a few. However, Woolworths have another limited-edition product to add to the Easter food list: Chobunny Flip.

Chobunny Flip

Now, for a limited time only, Australians can get their hot cross bun fix in a better-for-you yogurt flip, thanks to the brand new Chobunny Easter Flip from Chobani.

Hopping onto shelves just in time for Easter, the hot cross bun flavoured yogurt combines spiced raisin low-fat yogurt, with cookie crumble, pie crust and white chocolate into one delicious Easter treat. Chobunny Easter flip is part of Chobani’s limited edition flip range, which means creamy Greek yogurt plus plenty of crunchy mix-ins inside every pack. But hurry, this better-for-you take on an Easter classic is only around for a very limited time!

Chobani’s CHOBUNNY Easter Flip is available at Woolworths for $3 for a limited time only.

