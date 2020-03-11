First it was haloumi chips, now it’s cheeseburger chips.
- by
Laura Barry
Coles has really upped their food game lately, even releasing hot cross bun-flavoured popcorn, and this week we’ve learnt that the grocery giant now sells cheeseburger chips.
Similar to the Aldi haloumi fries that were a hit with foodies last year, Coles new Cheeseburger Chips are little cheeseburger-flavoured Australian beef chips and you’ll find them hiding in the Coles frozen section.
The cheeseburger chips are chunky fingers stuffed with a cheeseburger filling made from beef mince, tomatoes, spices and cheese, which are then coated in breadcrumbs for a crunchy golden finish.
