Coles has really upped their food game lately, even releasing hot cross bun-flavoured popcorn, and this week we’ve learnt that the grocery giant now sells cheeseburger chips.

Similar to the Aldi haloumi fries that were a hit with foodies last year, Coles new Cheeseburger Chips are little cheeseburger-flavoured Australian beef chips and you’ll find them hiding in the Coles frozen section.