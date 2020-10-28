1. Hanging Limb, $8, from Kmart.
2. Tray of Gory Treats, $5, from Kmart.
3. Window Splatter Gel Stickers, $2, from Kmart.
4. Animated Ghoul Doorbell, $8, from Kmart.
5. Halloween Horror Headband, $2, from Kmart.
6. Spooky Wire String Lights, $4, from Kmart.
7. Flickering Lantern, $8, from Kmart.
8. Scar Tattoo Set, $2, from Kmart.
9. Halloween Fabric pumpkins, $8 each, from Target.
10. Halloween plush buckets, $12 each.
11. Dress up skeletons, $10 each, from Target.
12. Animated Witch Bowl, $15 each, from Kmart.
13. Large Bendable Spider, $3, from Kmart.
14. Halloween mask, $2, from Kmart.
15. Spiders Web, $1.50, from Kmart.
16. Skull Goblet, $2, from Kmart.
17. Halloween Tinsel Sign, $3, from Woolworths.
18. Novelty Dress Up Accessories, $2, from Woolworths.
19. Novelty Dress Up Accessories, $2, from Woolworths.
20. Halloween Broom, $5, from Woolworths.
