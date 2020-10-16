Kids love getting lost in nature but, if you live in the concrete jungle of a big city, you can miss out on that opportunity. That’s where the Wild Play Garden, in Sydney’s Centennial Park, comes in. Designed by Ian Potter, it’s been specifically designed with kids in mind.

With a water play area, a bamboo forest, banksia tunnels and even a treehouse, it’s the perfect way to get kids to immerse themselves in nature, so Charlie’s bringing his two boys to give this fun-filled oasis a test try. For more information, head to www.centennialparklands.com.au/wildplay.

