Tonight, Charlie's looking beyond the obvious heroes of your garden and giving an un-sung hero the spotlight for a change: grass. But it's not the grass you might think. Charlie's talking about ornamental grass. There are varieties for all types of locations and conditions, so whether you're in a hot and dry area or cool and rainy, there's an ornamental grass perfect for your garden.
WATCH: Charlie Albone shows you how to use ornamental grass in your garden
If ever there was a quiet achiever in a well-designed garden, it is an ornamental grass. On a passing glance, it appears to be used as filler or as a backdrop to the more exuberant stars of your garden.
Charlie Albone Charlie has worked internationally and in Australia for the past 17 years, designing and building gardens that are timeless, inspiring and enjoyable to spend time in. In 2015 and 2016, he was awarded two Silver gilt medals for his own gardens at the world’s most prestigious flower show The Chelsea Flower Show.