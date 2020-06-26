Before: a blank canvas

After: a lush native landscape Brent Wilson

Know the rules

Before you start, check with your local authority, which has guidelines about what you can dig up and plant. These may include:

Plant height limits so driver and pedestrian visibility is not impaired and doors of cars parked on the kerb can be opened.

No toxic, noxious or weedy plants.

No trip hazards or sharp objects such as wires, raised edging, stakes, rocks, plants with prickles or thorns, etc, that can injure pedestrians, cyclists and skateboarders.

Ensuring access across strip for pedestrians.

Ensuring space for rubbish bins.

Not endangering the health of trees, which belong to your local authority.

Limits on edible plants due to contamination.

Consultation with neighbours.

Dial before you dig

While you are responsible for your nature strip, the public has the right to access it and local authorities and regional utilities have the right to dig it up. Before you start, check what pipes, cables and services are underneath and be mindful that your plants may be tossed if necessary. It’s the risk you take, but you can replant again.

How to create a native verge garden

Gather your supplies

Plastic pavers

Sandstone pebbles

Edging, 45mm deep

7mm Tent pegs

Compost

Plants

Chunky organic mulch

You’ll also need

Long-handled spade;

tape measure;

landscape spray paint;

circular saw;

metal rake;

rubber mallet;

long-handled shovel;

buckets or tubs.

Step 1

Brent Wilson

Remove grass with spade.

Step 2

Brent Wilson

Measure and mark with spray paint where footpaths and bin room will go.

Step 3

Brent Wilson

Remove 10cm of soil with shovel inside markings.

Step 4

Brent Wilson

Lay plastic pavers, trim to fit with circular saw and press firmly in soil.

Step 5

Brent Wilson

Fill plastic pavers with sandstone pebbles and rake smooth.

Step 6

Brent Wilson

Dig shallow trenches along boundaries to about 4.5-5cm with shovel.

Step 7

Brent Wilson

Lay pre-cut edging along boundaries to be level with adjoining soil surface and secure with tent pegs.

Step 8

Brent Wilson

Add quality compost to soil and dig in.

Step 9

Brent Wilson

Arrange plants for best aesthetic look. Think lines, swirls, snakes and drifts. Uneven numbers have a greater visual impact, so plant the same species in 3s, 5s or 7s.

Step 10

Brent Wilson

Dig holes for plants with spade as deep as the pot and twice as wide.

Step 11

Fill holes with water and put plants in buckets or tubs of water to soak them.

Step 12

Brent Wilson

When holes have drained, put plants in garden bed and tuck in with dug up soil.

Step 13

Brent Wilson

Water soil then add mulch to soil surface.

Top Tips for Native Plants

Your local authority can tell you what natives thrive where you live. Then you can have plants that are drought, frost, humidity or rain tolerant, are suitable for your soil and provide nectar, food and habitat for native birds, insects and other creatures that are so important to our environment.

1. Tea tree (Leptospermum ‘Pink Cascade’) has prickly leaves that offer shelter for birds.

Brent Wilson

2. Kangaroo paw (Anigozanthos ‘Bush Zest’) has been bred to tolerate humidity and heavy soils.

Brent Wilson

3. Cut-leaf daisy (Brachyscome ‘Pacific Reef’) self-seeds and adds spots of vibrant colour to your garden.

Brent Wilson

4. The native violet (Viola hereracea) is a ground cover that will thrive under the shade of other taller plants.

5. Lilly Pilly ‘Cherry Surprise’ (Acmena smithii) produces new leaves that are bright red, then mature to beautiful deep green.

Brent Wilson

