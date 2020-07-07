Before: Basic and bare Sue Ferris

After: Lush and lovely Sue Ferris

Project 1: Replace lawn with a garden bed

Gather your supplies:

Plants

Compost

Mulch

You'll also need:

Grass marking paint

Square-edged spade

Metal rake

Garden fork

Post-hole digger

Buckets

Here's how

Step 1

Sue Ferris

Mark out where lawn is to be removed with grass marking spray paint. Remove turf and all roots by digging squares with square-edged spade, then lifting it up - but keep as much soil as you can.

Step 2

Sue Ferris

Rake soil to ensure all roots are moved.

Step 3

Turn over soil with fork to aerate it, add compost and rake it in.

Step 4

Sue Ferris

Set out plants where you want them to go, ensuring that those that grow tall are at the back of the bed.

Step 5

Sue Ferris

Dig holes with a post-hole digger as deep as pots and twice as wide. Pour water in holes. Soak plants in buckets of water. When water has drained, add plants and backfill holes.

Step 6

Spread mulch over soil of the garden bed.

The final look: soften the edges with a curved garden bed Sue Ferris

Project 2: Replace a struggling hedge

Gather your supplies

Hedging plants

Compost

Mulch

You'll also need

Square-edged spade

Garden fork

Metal rake

Tape measure

Post-hole digger

Buckets

Here's how

Step 1

Sue Ferris

Dig out old hedge.

Step 2

Sue Ferris

Dig out and lift squares of turf with spade.

Step 3

Sue Ferris

Turn soil over with fork to aerate it.

Step 4

Sue Ferris

Add compost to soil and rake in.

Step 5

Set out new hedge plants 50cm-80cm apart.

Step 6

Sue Ferris

Dig holes as deep as pots and twice as wide, pour water in holes. Soak plants in buckets of water. When water has drained, add plants and backfill holes.

Step 7

Sue Ferris

Spread mulch.

Finishing touches

1. Paint your porch

Sue Ferris

The porch is your entrance and bare concrete is a dull grey. Brighten it up with a coat of paint in a deeper, richer grey.

2. Pressure clean your driveway

Sue Ferris

A gleaming driveway vastly improves the look of your home and costs you nothing more than the hire of a pressure washer.

3. Replace letterbox

Sue Ferris

A letterbox is essential for any home, but it need not be just a box. It can be architectural and smart too, but not cost a bomb.

