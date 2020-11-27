Charlie is making over the playground with a range of materials that will attract children to the space and create an exciting area that engages all of the senses. He’s using a combination of mulches including playground mulch, droughtmaster mulch combined with natives and leaf litter mulch. Why different mulches? The playground mulch is specially designed to absorb impact from heights, drought muster improves soil structure and drought resistance and leaf litter beautifies an area that won’t have planting under the trees. He’s completing the playground with edible plants including bush tucker plants, perennial herbs and scented plants.