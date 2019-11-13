“Gone are the days of rosé merely being a summer sipper, it’s now enjoyed throughout the year – even in winter. It’s a simply delicious style of wine that pairs well with a range of food, and it’s also great to enjoy on its own,” she added.

Rosé has been one of the fastest growing wine categories in Australia for the last few years, and according to data from Cellarmasters, sales have increased by 16 percent in the last 12 months alone.

The subscription is also a great way to discover a broad range of rosé wines from around the world.

“Contrary to popular belief – and numerous restaurant wine lists – there are actually many different styles of rosé wine. We have the savoury, bone dry rosé the French are famous for, the dry, fruit-forward styles many Australian winemakers are doing well, as well as the slightly sweeter styles – to mention a few expressions,” Christine explained.

The My Favourites Rosé Reservation subscription includes a case (dozen bottles) of three types of rosé wines selected by experts and delivered to your doorstep, three times a year, for only $12.99 per bottle by the case.

The first My Favourites Rosé case included rosé wines from France, Hunter Valley (NSW) and Fleurieu Peninsula (SA).