If the cuteness overload isn’t enough, here are four more reasons to make some furry four-legged friends these holidays:

1. Creativity

Kids have the chance to get creative and help out cats that are yet to be adopted by creating adorable cat toys. Not only will all materials and assistance be provided, kids will be able to learn how to make toys and which materials are safe for cats to play with. As an added bonus, if you already have a cat at home, they will be able to recreate these at home for your own furry family member.

2. Cuddle therapy

After the interactive tour of the adoption centre and making some adorable cat toys, kids will get to meet some very lovable feline friends. Kids will have the option to be as hands-on or observant as they want, no pressure! Not only will they learn how to hold a cat and look for cues to tell if the cat is stressed or annoyed, the best part of this experience is the chance to get some cuddle therapy from these gorgeous felines.

3. Screen free

Giving your kids the chance to make some furry friends can be the perfect incentive to get them to step away from their video games and phones and stimulate their minds. This experience will teach kids how to take care of cats and how to understand their body language, which is great for the youngsters.

4. Make a friend for life

If you are thinking of or are just sick of your kids pestering you to purchase a cat, this is the perfect chance to see how a cat could fit into your family. Bringing a feline friend into the family may be scary or even stressful, however this experience allows visitors to meet cats of all ages in a non-stressful environment. Better yet, it’s a great chance to test your kid’s capabilities of caring for a potential new addition to the family.

For more information or to book for the upcoming school holiday program, visit Cat Protection Society.