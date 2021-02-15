Gather your supplies

Power drill

Large masonry drill bit

Medium-sized rock

Native plant in plastic pot

Marker

Lump hammer

Chisel

Safety gear

Bolster (optional)

Here's How

Step 1

Place rock on a flat surface. If base of rock isn’t level, use a hammer and bolster to chip at it until it sits flat. Put plastic pot on top of rock and trace around base.

Step 2

Drill several holes into marked area, then use hammer and chisel to knock out stone. Continue this way until you have chipped out enough stone to accommodate pot and root ball of plant. Test fit with your pot plant to make sure it will fit in comfortably.

Step 3

Drill at least 1 drainage hole into side of planter, then pop in your plant.

