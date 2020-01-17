Before
1. Feeling snoozy?
Take five from crafty endeavours on a comfy day bed dressed with an eclectic mix of throws and cushions. Bring in a plant or two in baskets or pots to complete your home away from home.
2. Brighten the vibe
Paint a striking design on the outside in Dulux Blue Lagoon. Add a simple square format pergola with a treated pine and pebble floor.
3. Fill a blank wall
Paint narrow timber shelves for extra storage. Make them from scratch or use store-bought spice racks.
4. Lighten and brighten
Apply primer, then refresh the interior with white paint. Give it a Mexican feel with vibrant fabric curtains. An easel is a must for your artistic pursuits.
