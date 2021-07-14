Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 1 hour 20 mins

Serves: 40 pieces

Ingredients

4 thick stalks trimmed rhubarb

1/3 cup caster sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Pink food colouring, to tint

Method

1. Preheat oven to 90°C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Peel rhubarb into long, thin ribbons using a sharp vegetable peeler (see Cook’s tips, below), making about 40 ribbons.

2. Put sugar and 1/3 cup water into a medium saucepan. Heat over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes or until sugar has dissolved.

3. Stir in lemon juice and a few drops of food colouring to tint pink. Remove from heat and stir in rhubarb ribbons. Stir gently to coat rhubarb in syrup.

4. Arrange strips on prepared tray either in ribbons or ‘nests’. Bake in oven for 1 hour 15 mins or until dry and crisp.

5. Remove from oven and set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly before carefully peeling each piece off paper, then returning back to the paper. Leave for 15 minutes to cool completely. Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight container.

Cook's tip

Can’t decide between nests and ribbons? Make a tray of each!

Chips will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature.

