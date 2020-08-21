Graham Ross's favourite camellias
Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens is home to many different species. - by Graham Ross
First brought to Australia’s shores hundreds of years ago, camellias are some of the most popular and versatile perennials out there. Tough, hardy and suitable for gardens and pots, they’ll grow in many different conditions and their flowers are truly a sight to behold. Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens is home to many different species and Graham’s stopping by to share a few of his favourites.
For more information, head to Paradise Plants.
You might also like: