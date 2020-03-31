Fortunately, Cadbury has just released a family-sized box of 16 frozen treats that will make quarantine a little bit better.
While supermarkets are limiting frozen products to two per customer per transaction, this limit-friendly box of ice-creams only counts as one item but will be sure to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth in your house for at least two weeks.
Cadbury’s Family Fun pack of ice creams is on sale now at selected supermarkets for just $19.99 and contains 16 ice creams in three different flavours: Picnic, Crunchie and Dairy Milk Freddo.
The only downside is you’ll need to ensure you have enough room in your freezer to fit the lot in!
That’s what we call value.