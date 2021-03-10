While eating chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner is the holiday tradition to top all holiday traditions, why not spend some time on Easter-themed activities this year?

If decorating Easter eggs is already an annual tradition in your household, Cadbury has just made it easier with the launch of its Design Your Own Easter Egg kit.

Channel your inner artist with this creative tool kit which comes complete with a hollow Cadbury dairy milk egg, a tube of icing and rainbow coloured 100s & 1000s to decorate. All you have to do get working on your masterpiece.

Rope the whole family into it by challenging them to a creative design-off, and the best part of all is that once the winner has been crowned, you get to eat the prize!

If you need a little inspiration to get you going, check out these four egg-cellent craft ideas. Once you've finished up with your eggs, why not move onto something more challenging? From an Easter egg floral wreath to a giant carrot pinata, there's no shortage of Easter craft ideas.

Pick up Cadbury's Design Your Own Easter Egg kit for $10 at Coles.