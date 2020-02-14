Cadbury

Since its discontinuation, Cadbury’s Marble block has been the number one request on social media channels. With an iconic blend of smooth and creamy dairy milk and Dream filled with Hazelnut Praline, Marble is known for its distinctive look.

“Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble fans asked, and we've listened! It's the chocolate Cadbury fans have been demanding we bring back and we're so excited to see it return into people’s homes and we wanted to ensure that they heard this great news first. Our chocolate makers are working hard to get Marble back on shelves in the next couple of months,” says Katrina Watson, Marketing Manager for Cadbury dairy Milk.

Get excited, because Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble is coming to a store near you!

You might also like:

How to get free Tim Tams this weekend!