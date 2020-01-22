The announcement comes on the back of the launch of other Cadbury chocolate ice creams, including Picnic and Crunchie.

Peters Senior Brand Manager, Dorana Henenberg said: “Knowing the hysteria that a lot of our other Cadbury tubs has received, we’re expecting to see just as much excitement this time around and we’re confident Cadbury Creme Egg® fans and ice cream lovers alike will love what we have created. So make sure you head out and pick one up today because once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

Available at Coles, Woolworths and independent supermarkets, as well as most major petrol and convenience stores from the 13 January, the new tasty treat retails for $8.50 for a pack of four or $4 for a single-serve.

