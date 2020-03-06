Here are some of the key topics discussed in the podcast. We’ve also created a checklist to help you begin your home buying journey.

Are you ready to buy your first home?

The first step to success is to ensure you’re ready for homeownership. It goes beyond having a deposit ready. Ask yourself if you’re prepared to take on a mortgage and if your current income is likely to change in the next 5 years. Consider your family size. Do you have kids or are you planning to? It’s also important to know about the added costs of buying a home. Things to think about are stamp duty, conveyancing fees and insurance fees. All these considerations are important because they’ll impact your home buying decision.

Preparing to buy a home

Before you begin house hunting create your own selection criteria. This will prevent emotional decision making (like buying a property you can’t afford) and help make the process smoother.

To begin, consider the locations you’d like to live and make a list of must-have conveniences like close proximity to train stations and schools. Our hosts recommend doing your research and then creating a shortlist of five suburbs that suit your budget, needs and preferences. As our host, Dora says, “it’s all about having an end goal.” Our First Home Buyers Checklist is designed to help you determine yours.

Getting a mortgage

The amount of money you can borrow will impact the type of homes you consider. Mortgages can be a murky area, prevent falling prey to mortgage myths by seeking advice from qualified experts early in the process.

Our guest, mortgage broker Rebecca Jarrett-Dalton, says the first step in the process is finding out what your path to a mortgage looks like. Often people misjudge their borrowing power or are unaware of the different options, like family guarantees, that are available to them. There can also be confusion around deposit sums. Some first home buyers can secure loans with a five to six per cent deposit, a far cry from the 20 per cent we are taught to believe. Rebecca also discusses Lenders Mortgage Insurance, average borrowing amounts and the pre-approval process.

The process of buying a home

Once your buying guidelines and finances are sorted it’s time to “hit the hustings”, as our host Greg says. When inspecting a home be sure to use the proper etiquette and check for the right details.

Our guest, Pieter Knower, an agent at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, says it’s important that you don’t buy a property based on emotion. Let your predetermined criteria guide your decisions. As Pieter says, it’s easy to get caught up with amenities like pools and gyms but you should not base your decision on these features.

When you’ve zeroed in on a home you’d like to buy, ask a real estate agent for a list of outgoing expense like strata and water fees. If you are buying a newly built property, ask for a certification of completion and details about the builder. As you move closer to sale, it’s essential to organise a pest and building inspection, even if the property is new. This will highlight any red flags that you may have missed. Once you have the contract, you’ll need to engage with a solicitor or conveyancer to check the legal side of things. Eventually, you will sign on the dotted line and the home will be yours!

To learn more about buying a home read The BHG guide to homeownership.

To get started on creating your personal buying criteria: