What you need to know before getting a turtle as a pet
According to the RSPCA website, keeping native freshwater turtles as pets is subject to permit or licensing restrictions, depending on the state or territory you live in.
If you have chosen a turtle as a pet it may need to be kept indoors away from predators. The World Of Animal Welfare website says all but the largest turtles can be kept in an aquarium approximately 1 metre long, with a water filter and a heater.
Additionally, water quality must be strictly maintained and appropriate lighting installed in the tank.
