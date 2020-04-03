Welcome to Better Real Estate, a podcast about all things property! This episode is about buying an investment property. It's a great way to build wealth but it does require a plan.

In this episode, our hosts Dora Papas and Greg Fahey talk about how you can invest in real estate, including which properties to choose and how to finance your endeavours. They talk shop with special guest Michael Sloan, an agent from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, and author of The Formula to Successful Property Investing. Then Rebecca Jarrett-Dalton, mortgage broker and owner of Two Red Shoes is back with more excellent info. It’s a must-listen whether you want to work out how to buy a holiday home or are looking to create a real estate empire.