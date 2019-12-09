Rural businesses are struggling for a variety of reasons. Online shopping has impacted local shopping habits, while drought and bushfire has led to financial struggles for farmers, which means less spending in rural areas, which means many small businesses have closed.

#Buyfromthebush aims to change that.

The Instagram feed is filled with beautiful objects, homewares, jewellery, clothes, arts and crafts all made by people living in some of the toughest places in Australia and encourages city-folk to purchase from these small businesses in order to support affected communities financially.

While we encourage you to check out our Buy From The Bush Gift Guide, we also know it may be a little late to get goods delivered in time for Christmas now. Fortunately, Buy From The Bush is hosting a pop-up market in Sydney on Thursday December 12th.

Shop the gorgeous wares from 8am to 8pm in Martin Place, where you’ll find 20 bush-based creators. And if you have to do Christmas shopping anyway, why not buy from businesses that could really use your support – rather than another chain store.

“We’re bringing the bush to Sydney! 20 bush makers and creators will be popping up in Martin Place (near the MLC building) this Thursday 12th December from 8am-8pm. Come and have a browse (jewellery, art, stationery, homewares, baby clothes and lots more), meet the bush business owners and source yourself a gift made in the bush!” they wrote on Instagram.