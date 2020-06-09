The spray and wipe 5L cleaning concentrate from Bunnings Bunnings

The user based the calculation on how much a bottle of Spray and Wipe would cost at Coles, which is $4.50 for 500ml.

The post caused on Reddit, with one user revealing they were only on their second bottle of the concentrated spray and wipe cleaner four years after buying their first bottle.

“Probably the greatest life hack I’ve seen in ages. Thank you!” another person added.

According to the Bunnings website, the 5L Active “O” Spray and Wipe is “cost efficient and can be used on walls, woodwork, plastic, laminates and vinyl upholstery. It removes oil and greasy dirt, soot, smoke stains and body fats.

