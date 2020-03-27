From today, March 27, 2020, Bunnings will be enforcing strict shopping limits to ensure panic buyers don’t strip stores of essential household goods. From today and for the foreseeable future, Bunnings now has a limit of four items per person for cleaning and storage products, batteries and garden sprayers.

Items such as generators, respirators, face masks, gas bottles, methylated spirits, fuel cans and turpentine will also be limited to one item per customer, however other products will be available to purchase as per normal.

“We’re seeing increased demand for some products and we want to be as fair as possible for customers,” said Bunnings Managing Director Michael Schneider. “We are working closely with suppliers to get stock into stores to meet customer demand and our suppliers have been a huge support in making this happen.”

The limits, which apply per customer per transaction, are temporary and only in place for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Bunnings hasn’t said when they will end the restrictions yet. The move to impose purchasing rules mirrors the limits implemented by supermarkets following coronavirus panic buying.

Furthermore, the hardware giant announced it will be opening earlier, 6am on weekdays, exclusively for tradies, and health and emergency services workers. Bunnings will also close earlier on weekdays to give staff more time to re-stock shelves and clean stores. Regular customers can shop from 9am on weekdays, and weekend hours will remain the same for all shoppers.

