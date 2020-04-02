Everfit Electric Treadmill Home Gym Exercise Machine Fitness Equipment Health Fitness Cardio MarketLink

Bunnings’ online store Bunnings MarketLink, which is available via Bunnings.com.au, has a huge range of homewares, appliances and other products you’ve probably never seen at Bunnings before.

MarketLink by Bunnings is now selling products such as yoga mats, resistance bands, skipping ropes, treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and rowing machines for all your fitness needs.

Adidas Resistance Tube Yoga Pilates Gym Exercise Home Fitness Workout L1 MarketLink

There are products from Adidas, Everfit and PowerTrain to choose from. Prices range from budget friendly to mid-range, such as a mini exercise bike for $129, a resistance bike for $299, and a fold-away treadmill for $422.95.

PowerTrain Air Resistance Exercise Spin Bike MarketLink

So, if you’ve been to your local Kmart, Target or dedicated sports store and found the shelves picked clean by other fitness-lovers, this online store might just be your answer!

