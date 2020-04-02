Bunnings’ online store Bunnings MarketLink, which is available via Bunnings.com.au, has a huge range of homewares, appliances and other products you’ve probably never seen at Bunnings before.
MarketLink by Bunnings is now selling products such as yoga mats, resistance bands, skipping ropes, treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and rowing machines for all your fitness needs.
There are products from Adidas, Everfit and PowerTrain to choose from. Prices range from budget friendly to mid-range, such as a mini exercise bike for $129, a resistance bike for $299, and a fold-away treadmill for $422.95.
So, if you’ve been to your local Kmart, Target or dedicated sports store and found the shelves picked clean by other fitness-lovers, this online store might just be your answer!