Bundaberg Rum has collaborated with the ice-cream makers at Harry & Larry’s to produce two delicious limited-edition flavours of ice-cream: Rum & Raisin and Pineapple Coconut Rum.

The ice-cream is non-alcoholic and is only available in IGA supermarkets in Queensland, according to an Instagram post by Harry’s Ice-cream.

“Harry’s Ice Cream Co has collaborated with the iconic Bundaberg Rum to create the ultimate frozen dessert, just in time for Australia Day. Bundaberg Rum Ice Cream – a premium ice cream with the flavour of Australia’s most popular rum. Try one of our two delicious rum infused flavours: Rum & Raisin – Complex and smooth rum flavour with plump raisins – or Pineapple Coconut Rum – Rum and coconut flavoured ice cream with tropical pineapple ripple. They’re available now at IGA Queensland stores – the heartland of Bundaberg Rum – throughout summer.”

You might also like:

Magnum has launched a luxe new range of flavours