Step 1

If you don’t want to go full width between verandah posts, install an intermediate post. This may also be a good option if your screen length is much more than 1200mm, as screening timber may twist when out in weather. Use H3 treated or durable timber. Measure and cut to length then test-fit between handrail and verandah beam, locating it over a balustrade post if possible.

Step 2

Screw down post to handrail by skew screwing. Check post is plumb, then screw to verandah beam or rafter using a small gal metal or aluminium bracket.

Step 3

Screw channels to uprights using button-head screws, making sure bottoms are level with each other. Here, screen is fitted above a downpipe to avoid a more complicated installation. It can also be screwed through its sides if you want to face fix channel. Check tops and bottoms of channels are aligned.

Step 4

Cut screening slats to length and pre-coat with exterior decking oil as it is easiest at this stage. Install bottom end-cap and L bracket provided, then install slats. If you want to totally screen out neighbours, set slats 1 on top of the other, otherwise use supplied spacers for gaps. For a 1.1m screen you need 12 slats when using spacers. When complete, install top end-cap.