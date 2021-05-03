Step 11

Cut mezzanine flooring to length. Flooring would normally run across joists but here, joists are spaced at 900mm so they can coincide with joints in 900mm-wide sheet. This is fine for a mezzanine which is just used for storage. As you screw on sheets, make sure joints are tight. Cut around pipes or conduit as needed. It does not need to be glued as it is only for storage, and will be much easier to dismantle at a later date if need be if not glued. This mezzanine added about 4m2 of extra storage or floor space.

Step 12

Paint frame of storage area (here, we also painted the cladded wall, existing door and additional shelving), so you can start putting things away up on mezzanine. This will then help you work out how much more you need to store at a more conventional height.

Step 13

To make additional wall-mounted shelving and shelving brackets, use 90 x 45mm treated pine, just in case garage walls get damp. Measure and cut shelf suppor ts and wall uprights (here, 500mm long) and then braces (here, 450mm with a 45° angle at each end). Screw shelf supports to uprights then, checking angle using a square, screw on braces to hold brackets in alignment.

