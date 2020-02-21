Before the renovation

After

This is what Tara achieved with a $1000 budget!

The kitchen plan

Clearing out the clutter, adding a lick of paint, a spot of re-tiling and recycling an old tabletop are all DIY jobs you can do to modernise your kitchen - saving big bucks in the process. Spend the bulk of your budget on hard-working surfaces like the benchtops for a truly fab and fast kitchen update

Kitchen budget

Paint $172

Tiling $82

Benchtops $750

Blind $20

Chairs $76

Light fitting $17

TOTAL $1117

1. Walls

The obvious place to start a fresh kitchen scheme is with new paint. If your floors are dark, it makes even more sense to brighten up the space with a light colour. Here, Dulux Terrace White – which has a slightly grey undertone to tie in with the slate floor and benchtops – is used on the walls and the cabinet doors, while Vivid White highlights the doors and trims. Use the same colour scheme in adjoining rooms to maximise the sense of space.

2. Cabinetry

Don't like the colour of your kitchen cabinets? Paint them! Remove all doors and drawer faces and the hardware. Lightly sand the surfaces, wipe away dust and apply Dulux Precision Maximum Strength Adhesion Primer. Let dry.

Apply two coats of Dulux Aquanamel Semi Gloss (here, in Terrace White) using a roller. Sand and prime handles, the spray with flat black paint. Then simply reassemble and reinstall for new-look cabinets you'll love!

3. Benchtops and splashback

Being a major kitchen feature, new benchtops will create an instant style boost. Here, a modern concrete-look laminate top called Taranade, from the Kaboodle range at Bunnings, works well with a pre-loved dining table that became the brekkie bar. Finish off with white subway-style tiles (freebies from a previous reno!) to replace the dated and damaged splashback.

