With that in mind, we are bringing you news of a new type of ice-cream thatis sure to tickle the fancy of any kiddies in your life.

Iconic Australian ice-cream treat Bubble O’Bill is known for its bubble gum nose, but it seems the cowboy-themed dessert has a long list sister called Jill, and she’s now available from your local frozen aisle.

Bubble O'Jill

Bubble O’Jill is here and yes ma’am, she’s delicious. Marketed as the older sister to the infamous Bubble O’Bill, who apparently shot the original hole in Bill’s hat years ago, Bubble O’Jill ice-creams are basically the same treat but without the moustache on the frozen little face.

Bubble O’Jill can only be found in convenience stores across the land for about $2.50, which isn’t too much at all.

